It doesn’t make much sense to me why the stock market (sometimes, today isn’t really an example) does more poorly when inflation is high. If CPI was high, I would think you’d want your $$$ invested in something else so inflation isn’t eating it, right? People selling their stock is meaning people are trading their shares for USD again. If inflation was high, I’d want to invest in the market and (hopefully) beat inflation so I’m not theoretically losing.

Can someone tell me why there’s sometimes a sell-off in the stock market due to high CPI levels?