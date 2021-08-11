If my friend gives me a thousand dollars for 0.0001% of my "company", am I technically a Billionaire now?
Will they or anyone else give you a billion dollars for the rest of the company? – glibdud 56 mins ago
some further clarification, since this may seem troll; I had been wondering about this for a long time, but when I stumbled upon this site (from MSE) I knew I had to ask this. Motivation for this comes from the fact that many companies seem to have wildly high valuations that they arbitrarily set, so I'm just wondering how arbitrary it can be, Thanks! – Aditya_math 54 mins ago
@glibdud probably not, but since I know people pay thousands of bucks for justin bieber's half eaten sandwhich, I have learnt not to doubt human's capapbilities. – Aditya_math 47 mins ago
Well then you're "probably not" a billionaire. – glibdud 47 mins ago
1@glibdud So if I own say 50% of Tesla, am I not a billionaire? – Aditya_math 36 mins ago
$1000 is definitely 0.0001% of $1Bn. You'd be a billionaire IF:
- you own the other 99.999% of the company, and
- have another $1000 laying around and
- other people would pay just as much as your friend for shares.
Step 3 is most important; otherwise, it's an exercise in vanity.
1#1 is missing a 9. Also, why is #2 there? If the wealth is based on the company, why would having "$1000 laying around" matter? – nanoman 18 mins ago
Thank you so much, I have one last question, I mean like we have seen so many highly valued companies (from private investments) completely flop in the public market, ie. people don't agree with that valuation. So, I am kind of confused about that 3rd point, exactly how many people would need to agree with that valuation for me to technically be a billionaire? – Aditya_math 8 mins ago
If that's all the equity you have, then you're not even a thousandaire, since your interest in the company is 99.9999% of a company worth $1,000, and your friend's equity holding in your company is just a tenth of a penny.
wait I'm sorry but I am confused, surely a lot of tech companies sell some part of their equity for a high valuation right, for instance if I raised 50 million for 1% equity, that would value my company at 5 billion, so my net worth would be 5 billion right? – Aditya_math 43 mins ago