Bank financial planner thinks I have too much (dollar wise) in mutual funds in my 401k.

I am 12 years from retirement.

They suggest taking a portion of that and opening an annuity for some protection of money.

I would have 3 indices to choose from. 3 switchable performance levels to choose from yearly. Most with a -10% loss safety net and 10% cap. Fee=1.75% annually.

Looks like in my state, annuities fall under the division of insurance.

Sounds too good to be true to a financial illiterate like myself.

Are annuities marketing scams or a legitimate way to diversify and protect my income?