Bank financial planner thinks I have too much (dollar wise) in mutual funds in my 401k.
I am 12 years from retirement.
They suggest taking a portion of that and opening an annuity for some protection of money.
I would have 3 indices to choose from. 3 switchable performance levels to choose from yearly. Most with a -10% loss safety net and 10% cap. Fee=1.75% annually.
Looks like in my state, annuities fall under the division of insurance.
Sounds too good to be true to a financial illiterate like myself.
Are annuities marketing scams or a legitimate way to diversify and protect my income?
Fee=1.75% annuallyis pretty high. – RonJohn 33 mins ago