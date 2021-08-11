1

Bank financial planner thinks I have too much (dollar wise) in mutual funds in my 401k.

I am 12 years from retirement.

They suggest taking a portion of that and opening an annuity for some protection of money.

I would have 3 indices to choose from. 3 switchable performance levels to choose from yearly. Most with a -10% loss safety net and 10% cap. Fee=1.75% annually.

Looks like in my state, annuities fall under the division of insurance.

Sounds too good to be true to a financial illiterate like myself.

Are annuities marketing scams or a legitimate way to diversify and protect my income?

  • Can you advise? How will they credit the acct based on the index? Just the index, or including dividends? Any details will help you get a better answer. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 1 hour ago
  • Fee=1.75% annually is pretty high. – RonJohn 33 mins ago
  • Does your 401(k) have funds besides stock mutual funds? Are you even able to pull money from your 4019k) while you are still employed by that company? – mhoran_psprep 23 mins ago
  • I'm wondering if this is actually an IRA or some other retirement account vs. a 401k. – jwh20 19 mins ago
1

Are annuities marketing scams or a legitimate way to diversify and protect my income?

In general annuities are legitimate financial instruments that make sense for some people at certain times. They are not right for everyone. There are also scammers and other disreputable people who are looking to swindle you out of your hard-earned money.

If your financial advisor, who I assume is someone you trust and is hopefully a licensed professional, is advising you to purchase some annuities, presumably they also have some specific ones in mind. You should carefully research them and make your own decision.

Again, for SOME people and some times annuities make sense. I don't think anyone here is able to understand your situation well enough to say yes or no to them for you.

Looks like in my state, annuities fall under the division of insurance.

In most places annuities are highly regulated since the seller is guaranteeing a particular return for the term of the instrument, most often your life. So actuarials come into play as well as regulations on how they invest the funds so that they don't run out of money to pay you before you die.

