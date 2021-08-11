2

I was administratrix of my late sister's estate. Last November, everything had been finalized, the final check written to her surviving spouse, and I closed the estate bank account. This week I received in the mail a refund to the estate from the IRS. Frustrating because the estate paid exactly what we were instructed by the IRS to pay, and now there is this hiccup. What do I do with this check? I know the bank will not cash it. Can I just endorse it on behalf of the estate and forward it on to the spouse?

