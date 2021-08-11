I have a Traditional 401k that I want to rollover into my new 401k which I haven't made any contributions to yet. Can I roll my traditional 401k over to my new 401k, then make Roth contributions to my new account? I don't want to convert my traditional 401k to Roth because of the taxes I would owe. If I rolled over the traditional 401k, then made Roth contributions, would my new 401k have one section for the traditional funds and one section for the Roth funds, or how does that work?
Have you confirmed that the new 401k plan allows Roth contributions? Many don’t allow that option at all. My current K allows both and commingled the funds with the traditional/roth distinction noted in the statements (x% traditional — y% roth) – quid 8 mins ago
1you can do exactly what you described. your 401k provider may have to separate accounts (one saying roth and one saying traditional) or they might lump it in all as one. If they lump it in as one, it is for display purposes only, on their end they know exactly how much is in the traditional and how much is in the roth. It is best to ask your employer, they usually have someone from HR to help with these types of questions. – rhavelka 8 mins ago
@quid Yes, it definitely allows Roth contributions. I see the choice of which to use on the website. – Rich 5 mins ago
Thanks @rhavelka – Rich 3 mins ago