I have a Traditional 401k that I want to rollover into my new 401k which I haven't made any contributions to yet. Can I roll my traditional 401k over to my new 401k, then make Roth contributions to my new account? I don't want to convert my traditional 401k to Roth because of the taxes I would owe. If I rolled over the traditional 401k, then made Roth contributions, would my new 401k have one section for the traditional funds and one section for the Roth funds, or how does that work?