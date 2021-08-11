0

Any good methods to keep track of monthly/yearly subscriptions for software? Currently we have over 15 subscriptions and some of them are also depended by the number of users invited to that software.

Been using Google Sheets to track all of the expenses, it's a bit challenging to keep it up to date.

  • Who is "we"? Are you talking about your family? Or about a whole company? Keep in mind that this community only handles questions about personal finances. If it's on company-scale, then this might not be the best platform for your question. – Philipp 34 mins ago
Unfortunately, keeping the record up to date is going to be the bit that you can’t automate unless you have either a deterministic way to calculate future subscription parameters (cost, number of seats, expiry, special discounts, etc) or a link between the app and each provider.

Since that is the sticking point, I don’t think any app on the market will help.

You can, however, employ someone to do this or assign the job to an appropriate member of your existing team. You’ll need to decide whether it’s worth the cost and HR overheads.

If the issue is simply getting reminders in a timely fashion, you can put the reminders into your diary.

