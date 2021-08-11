Unfortunately, keeping the record up to date is going to be the bit that you can’t automate unless you have either a deterministic way to calculate future subscription parameters (cost, number of seats, expiry, special discounts, etc) or a link between the app and each provider.

Since that is the sticking point, I don’t think any app on the market will help.

You can, however, employ someone to do this or assign the job to an appropriate member of your existing team. You’ll need to decide whether it’s worth the cost and HR overheads.

If the issue is simply getting reminders in a timely fashion, you can put the reminders into your diary.