I am an international student (US citizen currently residing in the US). I will be going to university in Toronto Canada in a couple of weeks. I have arranged to pay rent for a single room apartment, in order to do so I require a Canadian bank account. One which my father would be able to wire (transfer) funds to from the US. I was thinking CIBC, but I am not sure what the process is like in order to make it a Canadian account. Can someone explain to me the process?