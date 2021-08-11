I am just a beginner in Forex and I just learned that the " Stop Loss " orders are placed by traders.

However, I guess without a Stop-Loss we can make benefit in almost any trade. Because, many charts are sine curve. So, we just need to wait enough until the price comes back to the same level or even higher and then we gain.

However, by setting a Stop Loss Order the trade will be closed automatically when the price passes the lossing thershold. I do understand that the risk is the price goes lower and lower, but i think, the risk is very low. For example, how big is a risk that the Euro constantly loss its value against GBP or USD and it never improves?

I mean, the risk looks very small, simply because it never happens that the currecncy of big economies loss its values forever. You can imagine that even after very bad events like 9/11 also US/EUR value reduced but later it bounced back to its level.

In other word, i think, if we wait enough, we can gain in (almost) any single trade. Isn't it ?