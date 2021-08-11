I am downloading my banking transactions and importing into GnuCash (v3.11) via QIF. I have set up auto scheduled payments that are not being matched to imported transactions.

GnuCash only seems to match existing transactions when the payee and amount are identical. Many companies append the payee with transaction specific info. For example, instead of "XYZ Insurance", the payee will be "XYZ Insurance Transaction #123". I am ending up with lots of duplicate entries because of this and have to manually hunt them down and delete.

Anyone else have this problem and anyone found a good solution?