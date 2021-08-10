When trying to open a SoFi money account (or SoFi investment account), I'm told that there was an error and they couldn't verify my identity... i have checked this information 10 times and know its correct so that isn't the problem.

I tried checking my credit score in the SoFi app to see if that would atleast work, but i get this message

According to TransUnion®, you've recently tried to enroll in this product or a similar one too many times.

To protect your information, TransUnion® limits repeat enrollment attempts. Please wait 30 days and then retry.

I just turned 18 a week ago and have never tried to "enroll" in any transunion services, I also (i would assume) dont have a credit history considering ive never made any payments on credit.

I did try to open an ally bank account a week ago, but had the same difficulty verifying my identity problem, Im not sure if that has anything to do with this but figured i should add it just incase.

I'm wondering if anyone has had a similar problem or if anyone has a suggestion on how to fix these errors because my parents and I are quite confused.

p.s. I tried calling SoFi, but they said to contact experian, instead i downloaded the experian app (because i couldn't find a experian number that was for my problem, and could get to a point of talking with somone) and saw that i must have atleast one credit obligation, for atleast 6 months for a score... so if thats what stopping me from opening a bank account, then how am i suppose to build a credit score, without a bank account?