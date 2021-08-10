0

When trying to open a SoFi money account (or SoFi investment account), I'm told that there was an error and they couldn't verify my identity... i have checked this information 10 times and know its correct so that isn't the problem.

I tried checking my credit score in the SoFi app to see if that would atleast work, but i get this message

According to TransUnion®, you've recently tried to enroll in this product or a similar one too many times.

To protect your information, TransUnion® limits repeat enrollment attempts. Please wait 30 days and then retry.

I just turned 18 a week ago and have never tried to "enroll" in any transunion services, I also (i would assume) dont have a credit history considering ive never made any payments on credit.

I did try to open an ally bank account a week ago, but had the same difficulty verifying my identity problem, Im not sure if that has anything to do with this but figured i should add it just incase.

I'm wondering if anyone has had a similar problem or if anyone has a suggestion on how to fix these errors because my parents and I are quite confused.

p.s. I tried calling SoFi, but they said to contact experian, instead i downloaded the experian app (because i couldn't find a experian number that was for my problem, and could get to a point of talking with somone) and saw that i must have atleast one credit obligation, for atleast 6 months for a score... so if thats what stopping me from opening a bank account, then how am i suppose to build a credit score, without a bank account?

Improve this question
New contributor
TheAdmin is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

TheAdmin is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.