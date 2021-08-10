A large portion of compensation from startups is in the form of equity or stock options (often at the cost of lower salary). It's also not good on your resume (at least early on in your career) to be at a place for a short period of time, and this is especially a risk for a startup whose long-term existence is uncertain. What is a reasonable course of due diligence before accepting an offer?

Let's assume that this is for a person who is not a startup valuation expert, and also that this startup doesn't yet have a public product (i.e. an app) that one can try for oneself.

What questions should I be asking, and what level of detail should I expect in their answers? What are major red flags or green flags that might come up in the interview process? Is it worth subscribing to a product like PitchBook? And if one joins, what are red flags and green flags to stay alert for?

I don't mean red flags or green flags in the Workplace StackExchange sense -- let's assume the work environment is great. I mean whether the startup is on track to be a successful company, to make up for the lower compensation and added risks.