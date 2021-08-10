0

If one is laid off, one is allowed under Cobra to continue group based health insurance thru employer.

Does the layoff count as a QLE allowing one to change health coverage if an employer offers multiple plans?

  • The company (usually through it's benefits provider) always provides a list of QLEs. (I work for a big company, though. If it's a small company, ask HR.) – RonJohn 1 hour ago

