If one is laid off, one is allowed under Cobra to continue group based health insurance thru employer.
Does the layoff count as a QLE allowing one to change health coverage if an employer offers multiple plans?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
If one is laid off, one is allowed under Cobra to continue group based health insurance thru employer.
Does the layoff count as a QLE allowing one to change health coverage if an employer offers multiple plans?