0

My employer has granted me a number of share options under an EMI scheme. They also partnered with their brokers to allow us to exercise these options without needing to put up-front capital in to purchase the shares, instead the brokers would buy and sell them, keeping a small fee for doing so. Shortly before the end of the 2020/21 tax year, I made use of this facility to exercise a portion of my options. My employer took care of the income tax and national insurance due on the exercise/grant price difference in a normal PAYE pay slip. This leaves the main capital, which was paid to me in full into a joint account with my wife, leaving me to take care of the capital gains tax in my usual annual tax return.

This capital gain is higher than the 2020/21 personal allowance of £12,300, but less than twice that. With no other capital gains during the year, is there a way to also use my wife's personal allowance? If so, how should that be reported?

If it makes a difference, within days of receiving the money, a large portion was spent on a car in my wife's name, paid for from the same joint account - would using the money from the joint account here count as a gift?

Improve this question
New contributor
James Thorpe is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

James Thorpe is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.