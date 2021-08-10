My employer has granted me a number of share options under an EMI scheme. They also partnered with their brokers to allow us to exercise these options without needing to put up-front capital in to purchase the shares, instead the brokers would buy and sell them, keeping a small fee for doing so. Shortly before the end of the 2020/21 tax year, I made use of this facility to exercise a portion of my options. My employer took care of the income tax and national insurance due on the exercise/grant price difference in a normal PAYE pay slip. This leaves the main capital, which was paid to me in full into a joint account with my wife, leaving me to take care of the capital gains tax in my usual annual tax return.

This capital gain is higher than the 2020/21 personal allowance of £12,300, but less than twice that. With no other capital gains during the year, is there a way to also use my wife's personal allowance? If so, how should that be reported?

If it makes a difference, within days of receiving the money, a large portion was spent on a car in my wife's name, paid for from the same joint account - would using the money from the joint account here count as a gift?