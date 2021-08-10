I have researched that if a COBRA plan is a HDHP, one can continue to contribute to their HSA.
How would one contribute to HSA pre-tax if laid-off?
Or
Would the HSA contributions be deducted on tax-return, reducing taxable income?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I have researched that if a COBRA plan is a HDHP, one can continue to contribute to their HSA.
How would one contribute to HSA pre-tax if laid-off?
Or
Would the HSA contributions be deducted on tax-return, reducing taxable income?
For the employed, an HSA (or 401(k) or other pretax retirement account) deposit comes off the top, i.e. it's deducted before taxes are withheld.
For those of us not employed, the HSA deposits are reconciled at tax time, effectively a deduction, similar to the deduction taken for a pre-tax IRA.