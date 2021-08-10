1

I have researched that if a COBRA plan is a HDHP, one can continue to contribute to their HSA.

How would one contribute to HSA pre-tax if laid-off?

Or

Would the HSA contributions be deducted on tax-return, reducing taxable income?

  • "How would one contribute to HSA pre-tax if laid-off?" Very carefully! (And with "emergency fund" money.) I'd only do it if my HSA balance was low and I knew that there would soon be medical expenses. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
For the employed, an HSA (or 401(k) or other pretax retirement account) deposit comes off the top, i.e. it's deducted before taxes are withheld.

For those of us not employed, the HSA deposits are reconciled at tax time, effectively a deduction, similar to the deduction taken for a pre-tax IRA.

