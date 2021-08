Washington state is planning to bring in a new Long Term Care tax that is going to be 0.58% of the total income. To opt out, tax payers need to buy a private policy before 2021/11/01 and then apply to opt out between 2021/10/01 - 2022/12/31.

How will this affect people who will start working in WA after 2022/12/31. Say, someone moving from state of Florida to WA, or someone who will start working in 2025.