I was wondering is it possible that I could get a loan somehow and pay it back in full in 5-10 years instead of monthly payments? It seems like a long shot but no harm in asking..

I understand there are 30+ year mortgages on homes, is there something similar for personal loans? would a bank/investor give me a line of credit based on future assets? Could I use a copy of a Will as future collateral or something?

My elderly mother is rich and me and my brother are the only benefactors from her Will and she has life insurance, real estate property, etc. so there would be no problem paying the loan back even if it had a high interest rate.

I'm not looking to borrow anything too crazy (I think $50k or $100k would last 5/10 years at $1000 per month for living expenses)