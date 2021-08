I recently received a letter saying that I own the state of California money because I did not submit form 3853. My understanding is that this is the form I should be submitting if I do not have health insurance and have reasons to be exempt. The issue is that this does not apply to me. I do have health insurance but I forgot to check box 91 on the CA 540 NR stating that I indeed have full year coverage. What steps do I need to take (as a non-resident) to correct this error?