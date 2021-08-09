Where I work, the payroll system is tied directly to clocking in and out. Thus, if we arrive 3 minutes late, we get paid 3 minutes less and conversely leaving 3 minutes late gets paid 3 minutes more. Due to the nature of the work we almost always clock out around 15 minutes early from a full 8 hours. We do get a record of our clock in out time but it's never an even 8 hours.

This makes it hard to keep track of whether I'm getting paid correctly. In other jobs I could assume I get paid 40 hours per week, but this one has numbers like 37.26 hours one week and 36.89 the next. Furthermore, we recently got a new manager who gave everyone a pay raise to reduce the turn over rate. It turned out there was a mistake made and our pay was not adjusted by the accountant. I feel silly for not have noticed this for several weeks. Also I'm surprised none of my coworkers did either.

My question is, how close should a person keep track of recurring expenses and payments that shouldn't change? If there was an actual change (such as pay raise) I guess I should've known to check. Another example is I never check my cellphone bill because it should be the same each month, but technically it could be different. Are there any tools that can help me with these sorts of tasks?