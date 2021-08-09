-1

Tree fell on my car, windshield smashed. Other than that I can drive it, I can still get in and drive it around (obviously with limited visibility) had to wear extra protection so I wouldn't get cut. Other than a few dents it looks good to me.

Insurance guy comes around and tells me my car is "totaled" and they won't pay for repairs but they will pay for a replacement car. I was going ballistic, but I couldn't pay for repairs at that time so what else was I going to do? Insurance was Geico.

Long story short I bought my car for 25k 5 years ago and they gave me 13.5k now. Then some how by magic I see my car up for sale at a dealership much later up for 18k. I know it has to be my car, it's identical and the mileage is around the same as well.

What the hell? Is that some sort of insurance company tactic, because it feels like a scam to me. Why not give me a few thousand dollars for repairs instead? Anyway hindsight is 20/20, I should've known better.

Just wondering what you think about this.

    #1 What was the KBB value of your car before the accident? #2 Did you check the VIN on your alleged car? #3 "Sticker price of $18K" does not mean "sale price of $18K". – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • 1
    And stop being a foul, paranoid jerk. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • 3
    "Totalled" also doesn't mean undriveable. It just means the cost to repair (if possible) is more than the value of the car. Your insurance company is within its rights to pay you the value of the car and move on. You probably could have kept driving, but you'd have to find someone else to insure it (and that someone else would absolutely want to know about the tree that may have damaged the frame beyond safe repair). – chepner 1 hour ago
  • 1
    Even if it is your car, just because they are selling it doesn't mean they should be selling it. (My parents once bought a used car that developed engine problems in under a year. Their mechanic discovered sand in the engine, and a title search revealed the car had been in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.) – chepner 59 mins ago
  • Cars have VIN numbers. Does this imposter car have the same vin as yours? It’s possible, though unlikely that someone bought your totaled car at auction and repaired it, but it will have a branded title now and I doubt they’ll sell it for the asking price. – quid 38 mins ago
It does not sound like a scam to me, and actually quite normal.

Assuming you did not overpay for the car, receiving 50% of the purchase price for a 5 year old car is pretty generous. If you actually paid 25K, that would include sales tax and licensing fees which are not covered in the event of a totaled car. So really that is a good settlement in most cases.

Settlements can often be increased by working with the adjuster with certain circumstances. For example if the tires were pretty new you can often increase the settlement amount by some pro-rated value based on the purchase price.

While you cite the windshield being damaged, the frame of the windshield may have been bent which would have cost the insurance company a lot to fix. They may have totaled the car to avoid liability, which sounds reasonable.

Once a car is totaled the insurance company will sell the car for salvage. This is typically in the $500 range. What happens then is beyond the insurance company's control.

You can verify this is your car by checking the vin numbers.

A junk yard may have bought the car from the insurance company, repaired it, and then sold it to a car dealership. That car dealership has to sell the car with a salvage title. Someone may be willing to pay 18K for it.

I do not know why you say "hindsight is 20/20". I am not sure what you would have done differently. In fact, if I was in your shoes, I would be happy with the settlement.

In the end, it is important to understand that cars cost a lot to own. It is very easy to lose significant wealth on the ownership of a car. Here you hit on several factors that causes one to lose money. First and foremost is depreciation. Second is replacement and the costs associated with that (finding a car, paying taxes and licensing all over again, dealing with car salesmen). If you had a relatively full tank of gas, that cost you about $40 alone!

