Tree fell on my car, windshield smashed. Other than that I can drive it, I can still get in and drive it around (obviously with limited visibility) had to wear extra protection so I wouldn't get cut. Other than a few dents it looks good to me.
Insurance guy comes around and tells me my car is "totaled" and they won't pay for repairs but they will pay for a replacement car. I was going ballistic, but I couldn't pay for repairs at that time so what else was I going to do? Insurance was Geico.
Long story short I bought my car for 25k 5 years ago and they gave me 13.5k now. Then some how by magic I see my car up for sale at a dealership much later up for 18k. I know it has to be my car, it's identical and the mileage is around the same as well.
What the hell? Is that some sort of insurance company tactic, because it feels like a scam to me. Why not give me a few thousand dollars for repairs instead? Anyway hindsight is 20/20, I should've known better.
Just wondering what you think about this.