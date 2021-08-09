0

Will I get taxed if I do this?

  1. Purchase $1000 USDT on Binance
  2. Transfer to a crypto exchange outside the U.S., or transfer to a wallet address and use decentralized exchange.
  3. Buy bitcoin, earned $1000, sell for $2000.
  4. Transfer $2000 USDT to my wife or father's Coinbase account, cashout.

Will I get taxed? Will my wife/father get taxed?

Also, what's the taxable amount? I believe no one (IRS, Binance, Coinbase) could calculate the real capital gain.

Below are the link to coinbase/binance's tax guide, but not mention this case.

https://www.coinbase.com/learn/tips-and-tutorials/crypto-and-bitcoin-taxes-US https://support.binance.us/hc/en-us/articles/1500004561101-Cryptocurrency-Tax-Reporting

Improve this question
New contributor
Eugene is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Can you clarify what your wife and father have to do with anything? – jcm 3 mins ago
0

Yes, you'll be taxed.

If no exchange can calculate your basis, they'll simply report to the IRS that you sold crypto and received $2000. The IRS will assume that your basis was $0 and that the whole $2000 was taxable. When you file taxes, you'll provide documentation that your basis was $1000 and that only the $1000 gain was taxable.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Eugene is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.