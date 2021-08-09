Will I get taxed if I do this?

Purchase $1000 USDT on Binance Transfer to a crypto exchange outside the U.S., or transfer to a wallet address and use decentralized exchange. Buy bitcoin, earned $1000, sell for $2000. Transfer $2000 USDT to my wife or father's Coinbase account, cashout.

Will I get taxed? Will my wife/father get taxed?

Also, what's the taxable amount? I believe no one (IRS, Binance, Coinbase) could calculate the real capital gain.

Below are the link to coinbase/binance's tax guide, but not mention this case.

