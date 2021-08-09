Will I get taxed if I do this?
- Purchase $1000 USDT on Binance
- Transfer to a crypto exchange outside the U.S., or transfer to a wallet address and use decentralized exchange.
- Buy bitcoin, earned $1000, sell for $2000.
- Transfer $2000 USDT to my wife or father's Coinbase account, cashout.
Will I get taxed? Will my wife/father get taxed?
Also, what's the taxable amount? I believe no one (IRS, Binance, Coinbase) could calculate the real capital gain.
Below are the link to coinbase/binance's tax guide, but not mention this case.
https://www.coinbase.com/learn/tips-and-tutorials/crypto-and-bitcoin-taxes-US https://support.binance.us/hc/en-us/articles/1500004561101-Cryptocurrency-Tax-Reporting