How does the maintenance fee of a Condo compare to up keeping a house where there is no maintenance fee. Does upkeeping a small/medium sized house cost less than the maintenance fee of buying a condo? Some condo I looked at cost $700 per month in maintenance fee surely maintaining a house is cheaper?
A rough rule of thumb is to budget between 1 and 2% of home value per year for home repair and maintenance. Thus, I'd say that $700/month just for maintenance is absurdly expensive (unless the HOA neglected upkeep for a long time and now is having to catch up, which should tell you something about the HOA). – RonJohn 7 mins ago