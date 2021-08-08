I am looking at page 5 of the following earnings release: enter link description here I want to calculate the earnings per B-Share. I do this with the following calculations:

28094e6 / ( 1519576*1500 + 2279363382 )

The numerator is the total earnings, the two numbers in the dividend represent the number of class A and class B shares outstanding. You will notice that one of the numbers is multiplied by 1500. This is because 1 class A share is the equivalent of 1500 B shares.

When I do the calculations, I get earnings per share of 6.1626848. However, the report shows earnings of 12.33. What am I missing?