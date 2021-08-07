1

Can I buy a car insurance for a used car I bought when I am a new student in the US without SSN and the US drive's license, but I have my home country's driver's license?

If so, does it cost more than usual for a car insurance in this situation?

  • Insurance rates are based on risk, and it's almost certain that auto insurance companies will see "new student in the US without SSN and the US drive's license, but I have my home country's driver's license" as HIGH RISK. – RonJohn 23 mins ago
  • Also, does the US recognize your country's driver's license as valid in the US? – RonJohn 22 mins ago
  • @RonJohn, I don't know, where can I find it? – ensan3kamel 21 mins ago
  • "where can I find it?" Google, for start. – RonJohn 15 mins ago

