I would like to know which stocks and ETFs have the best bid and ask spreads on average for their options or maybe just which has good prices for a single leg.

I see a few screeners online that show the most open interest or volume but I would just like to know, say the top 100 securities with the best bid / ask spreads.

I know SPY seems to have the most options volume, but I suspect on Robinhood the bid ask prices on SPY options amount to a hidden fee. Am I wrong about this? The SPY option bid asks on Robinhood do not seem to be set by the market because I would suspect more SPY options trade hands on Robinhood than many of the thousands of small stocks (not options) Robinhood offers, which have very tight spreads.
This is not really a two part question because I want to know which options have the best spread and I want to buy and sell them. Does a specific broker provide a screener I need and have reasonable bid and ask prices on options?

