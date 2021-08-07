I received a letter in the mail from IRS. I went to the website and found out that I owed $9.24 to IRS. I downloaded the transcript from IRS and saw that they finally received my 1040X (Amended Form) which I sent back in March 2021. I have the following information. This is for Tax Year 2019.

290 Additional Tax Assessed 08/16/2021 $618 196 Interest charged for late payment 08/16/2021 $9.24

I paid $618 on 03/24/2021 and it is shown in their activity page. My question is that what does the following statement means:

196 Interest charged for late payment 08/16/2021 $9.24

Charged for late payment. Does it means that I have already paid all the remaining balance and I paid $9.24 or does it mean that there is still some pending payment. When I logged on the IRS website, I only see that I owe $9.24 and that's it. I already paid it through my bank.

I called IRS but after getting on hold for 1.5 hours nobody answered.

This issue was caused by me sending them multiple amended returns and they processing it in wrong order and issuing me a refund wh