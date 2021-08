What is the term that describes financial products where an investor makes fixed regular payments during X years, and in return receives a big lump sum at the end of those X years?

This is opposite to an annuity. In an annuity, the investor puts up a lump sum (or periodic payments during the accumulation phase), and receives small regular payments thereafter.

This is similar to life insurance, except that the receipt of the lump sum is not tied to death.