I've been trying to reason about this math problem for a while now.

The idea is to have 50% BTC and 50% USD, rebalancing every few minutes or hours.

If BTC goes down, USD should be used to buy BTC, retaining a 50/50 balance

IF BTC goes up, BTC should be sold for USD, retaining a 50/50 balance

I'm confused when it comes to computing geometric averages.

If the cryptocurrency were to fall 5%, then recover to it's previous position, I believe this would be create a positive return.

Does it matter how quickly the prices change? If BTC drops suddenly, then recovers slowly, is there more or less profit than if it were to fall slowly, then recover quickly?

Also, is money lost in the opposite direction? If BTC were to increase 5%, then fall to it's previous position, would this create a loss?