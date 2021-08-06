Having never had anyone clearly explain this nonsense to me, I'm trying to figure out how much money this devil-worshipping government wants to suck out from me in order to not put me in a cage. In particular, I'm extremely confused about the concept of a separate "state tax" (possibly called "federal tax" in English) as opposed to more "local" taxes, and how they relate to each other. Or if it exists at all.

Using the Swedish "IRS" website, "Skatteverket", by inputting where I live, it dumped this output (translated into English by me):

Municipal tax 17.74 Regional tax 12.08 Burial fee 0.065 Total 29.885

In other words, I apparently have to pay ~30% taxes on any incomes.

But as you can see, there is not one word about "state tax" or "federal tax". This makes me worried to say the least. If this is also implied to be added on top of these taxes, then I won't have any money left to survive!

If there is such a tax as well, why is it not mentioned anywhere, especially not in the table output? Is there no such tax in Sweden? If so, why leave it out?

Assuming that they actually want people to pay taxes, they sure have made this ultra-confusing and impossible to figure out for a normal person. It's really bizarre to me. It all seems engineered to be as incomprehensible and vague as possible, as if they wish to imprison people like myself who genuinely don't get how much I am supposed to pay, or how to calculate it.

Also, I'm not sure, but is all of this (various kinds of "income taxes") also separate from "capital gains" taxes?!