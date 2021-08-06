I am a non resident for the entire year in the US for the year 2020. I however do have some residual income coming in from shares vested on me previously when I was working in the US. So I continue to file a US federal and CA state tax return (540NR).

In my most recent CA tax return, I received a tax return change notification where it levied a penalty because I had not submitted a form 3853 (individual shared responsibility penalty). Going through the form it appears that I would be exempt from this penalty under exemption D.

Will I be able to file an amended return to recover this penalty amount? Should I pay the revised balance now and then try to get a refund via the amended return?