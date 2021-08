I'm wanting to buy a car in the next few years. Covid caused used car prices to jump, and new car prices followed along. Prices have started to come back down, but my understanding is that they're still higher than normal.

Is there an easy way to know when car prices have gotten back to normal? Is there an easy way to know how much more I would be paying than I would be if things were normal? Are there estimates on how long it will be before prices get back to normal?