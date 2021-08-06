I am a student and I have a non-salary account. I mean, I am not getting salary and getting money as scholarship.

Afaik, rules in India allows only the salaried individuals to take any type of short term loan. I am in a need of very short term (for less than 10 days) loan.

(For suppose) I need to pay fee amount of around 15 thousand rupees in two days. Since I did not receive my scholarship amount yet, I am not in a position to pay my fee. Generally my scholarship amount will be deposited in first two weeks of a month. I don't want to take debt from anyone and also not interested in taking long term student loan by approaching bank since the time is less and banks will not be working on weekends.

When I made a survey on available options in internet, most of the genuine websites are asking for salary account. Although I get scholarship amount every month, I am not eligible to take even very short term loans. So, I am interested in knowing whether there is any option to take a very (small amount) short term loan in India for non-salary individuals.