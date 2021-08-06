Some cards offer bonuses for redeeming your cash back balance as gift cards for certain partner vendors. For example, Discover offers a 5% bonus for Apple gift cards, 20% for Chipotle gift cards, and a whole slew of others. Often, those can only be redeemed in fixed amounts, so if you wanted to take advantage of those offers, you might have to wait until you accumulate enough credits. If your card doesn't offer such an option, or if you don't want to use any of the ones they do offer, then there is no reason that I can see to delay redeeming the rewards to pay your balance.