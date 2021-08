I have an excel sheet like below -

In one cell (B1), I would mention the principal value, PV (for which I want to know future value at different point of time). And inflation rate, r, in another cell (B2) assuming it is going to be 5% every year. And in one column listing number of months from today (A6 to A29) and in another column against each month I will have to calculate the future value of my PV (B6 to B29).

So what should be the formula that I should use in the columns (B6 to B29)?