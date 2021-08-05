I am having trouble calculating the Realized profit of my stock portfolio stock.

Here are the transactions:

I have 50$ to invest



I buy 2 Stocks A at 10$ each



I later buy 2 Stocks A at 15$ each, I now have 0€ balance.



I sell 3 Stocks A at 20$ each. In the end there is 1 stock worth 20$ and a 60$ balance.

In the end we have a total is 80$, meaning a 30$ profit. However I can't understand what amount of this is realized and what is unrealized profit.

As I have 60$ balance and I had an initial 50$ balance, the realized profit should be 10$. However if this were true, the remainder 20$ should be unrealized profit which is can't be right as average price for which I bought the stock was (2 * 10$+2 * 15$)/5 = 12.5$. From 12.5$->20$ would mean a 7.5$ unrealized profit.



7.5$ is different from 20$ so something is not correct

Where did I go wrong?