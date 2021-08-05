I live in the US and have some brokerage accounts and I have income from trading online. I also don't have another job. Can I use my income and trading history when I want to apply for a loan or finance something or get a new credit card to showing them and say this is my job?
If you've been self-employed at personal online stock trading, then absolutely say it's been your job.
Of course, they'll certainly ask you for proof (like 1099 forms, extracts from two or three 1040 forms, etc), just like any other self-employed person.