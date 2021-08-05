While factoring invoices, is it more beneficial to factor the furthest to maturity invoices or the closest to maturity invoices.
if each one has it's advantages i'd appreciate a comparison to the pros and cons.
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
While factoring invoices, is it more beneficial to factor the furthest to maturity invoices or the closest to maturity invoices.
if each one has it's advantages i'd appreciate a comparison to the pros and cons.