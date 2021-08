I've been in the UK for the past 4 years and I have a pre-settled status. I am currently an employee but I'm considering switching to freelancing/sole-trading to start working with a company abroad.

Am I allowed / Are there any limitations given that I don't have neither a fully settled status nor citizenship? Are there any limitations if as a sole trader I work for an EU company?

Would any potential limitations be lifted if I instead register for a limited company?