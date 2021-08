As a shareholder of a company (let's say AAPL) I would like to know what my rights as investor are. If I contact Investors Relations with a certain query (let's say their stance on a supposed leak of privacy related matters) they will probably just turn me down and deny statement. However I think this really compromises my stock position, so my question is: is there a way to get a better hint of the "truth"? Because right now I am only hearing one side of the "argument".