So I'm a songwriter and I post all of my content on Instagram. I recently got offered to be payed $300 to write a song for his son's 6th birthday, coming up next week. I agreed and he's asked for my Full Name and Email Address, but nothing else. I'm worried that he might be trying to get a free song out of me and not pay me. But couldn't he just rip the music I have posted?? I have over 150 original songs and I find it strange that someone would like to fraud me for a song. Unless he's going to start asking for proof of deposit (which I obviously will know it's a fraud if he does) Does this seem like a scam, or he genuinely wants a sweet gesture for his boy doesn't know about Venmo? Or could he be using my name and email address for fraud? I feel skeptical, but then guilty because he might be legit. Can someone please help me with this? Thank you in advance for your time!

