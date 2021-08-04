Suppose an individual is 72 years of age and would like to minimize RMDs from a traditional 401k plan. They are willing to continue working in order to qualify for the still-working exception, as long as it's on their own terms (e.g. their own business).

As I understand it

If the individual owns more than 5% of a business sponsoring their 401k plan in the year they turn 72, they will not be eligible for the exception. This is only tested during this year.

The individual's first RMD is due April 1 following the year they turn 72, that is, April 1 of the year they turn 73.

Suppose between January and April of the year that the individual turns 73, the individual acquires 100% ownership in a company, either by founding one or purchasing an interest in one. They establish a 401k plan for this company and rollover their existing 401k plan to the company's 401k. Under current legislation, can they avoid RMDs indefinitely, so long as they continue to be employed by their own company?