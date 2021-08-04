So, I had purchased some things on websites where I started a "Fraud Investigation" on my VISA. I received a text message from my phone about possible fraud about a specific dollar amount that didn't seem right. I can't find the exact amounts or the sites I went to as I forgot where the transactions were made exactly. I personally don't mind paying the money as they were such small amounts. That being said, I just want to get a VISA card and number from all this. What is the worst thing that could happen to me if I actually did need to pay those amounts and that I was incorrect about this whole thing? Does this thing happen all the time? I looked it up, and I believe this is called "friendly fraud."
2Would you mind reading the text again with the eyes of a stranger and see whether you really understand the topic? – glglgl 26 mins ago
@glglgl I personally can read the entire text fine. What specifically is confusing about my question? I changed it a little bit. Does that help? – W. G. 25 mins ago
2If you really purchased the things, why did you do a fraud investigation? In what way didn't they show up correctly? How can you be sure that they aren't correctly if you even don't know where you did that? Why do you want to get a VISA card if you already have one? – glglgl 22 mins ago
I am not entirely sure where I made the charges which is the problem. I think it is better to be safe than sorry which was my intention of doing the fraud investigation as opposed to not. Is that okay? Or am I going to be fined for launching a fraud investigation when there wasn't one. – W. G. 17 mins ago
2Call the number on the back of your credit card and work through the details with them. No one here is going to be able to help with this. – glibdud 12 mins ago