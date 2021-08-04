So, I had purchased some things on websites where I started a "Fraud Investigation" on my VISA. I received a text message from my phone about possible fraud about a specific dollar amount that didn't seem right. I can't find the exact amounts or the sites I went to as I forgot where the transactions were made exactly. I personally don't mind paying the money as they were such small amounts. That being said, I just want to get a VISA card and number from all this. What is the worst thing that could happen to me if I actually did need to pay those amounts and that I was incorrect about this whole thing? Does this thing happen all the time? I looked it up, and I believe this is called "friendly fraud."