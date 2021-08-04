I have been speaking to a girl in Nigeria she promised to visit me but but twice didn't show up said she loved me although never met. Asked for money multiple times asked for bank details and says she wants to be with me. Now she has deposited a lot of money into my account and its due to clear today. Is this scammers using my account to leave no trail to themselves. Also got my address picture and postcode and claiming it her late fathers insurance money. Any help appreciated thanks