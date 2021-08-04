I have been speaking to a girl in Nigeria she promised to visit me but but twice didn't show up said she loved me although never met. Asked for money multiple times asked for bank details and says she wants to be with me. Now she has deposited a lot of money into my account and its due to clear today. Is this scammers using my account to leave no trail to themselves. Also got my address picture and postcode and claiming it her late fathers insurance money. Any help appreciated thanks
1Yes, it's a scam.. – RonJohn 52 mins ago
3Can't tell if you're even serious or trolling. This is either made up or the most obvious scam I have ever heard of. – Koenigsberg 51 mins ago
Every single sentence of your description is a red flag for "scam".
- a girl in Nigeria I'm sorry for real, honest Nigerians but so many scams originate from there that it's a red flag.
- promised to visit me but but twice didn't show up Scammers don't show up in person and have an excuse
- said she loved me although never met Real people don't fall in love without meeting.
- Asked for money multiple time That's what scammers want.
- asked for bank details The only reason someone wants your bank details is to steal money from it.
- deposited a lot of money into my account People don't do that without a reason.
Contact your bank right now and tell them what is happening. Get them to close your account and open a new one. Change any passwords you have given out. Tell the bank that you think the deposit might be fraudulent and ask how they recommend handling it.