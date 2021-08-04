0

A company I owned declared a dividend and on the ex-date I could see the dividend amount pending to be paid on payment date. Late in the ex-date I sold half my shares and when the payment date came, the dividend pending to be paid was cut in half.

When I visit the company's site, there is a dividend calculator that says: enter number of shares at payment date. Is it possible for a company to pay a dividend according to shares on payment and not on ex-date?

As it stands I not only lost half the dividend but I also lost a small amount when the share price corrected.

  • (A word to the wise ... the spelling is dividend.) – Lawrence 4 hours ago
  • Can you provide details of the stock symbol/name, the exchange/country, the ex-date, the date you sold half of your shares, and the payment date? – Norgate Data 1 hour ago
  • Not long ago, we had a series of ex-div related questions, one of which will answer this. Will search and link to it. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 3 mins ago

