A company I owned declared a dividend and on the ex-date I could see the dividend amount pending to be paid on payment date. Late in the ex-date I sold half my shares and when the payment date came, the dividend pending to be paid was cut in half.

When I visit the company's site, there is a dividend calculator that says: enter number of shares at payment date. Is it possible for a company to pay a dividend according to shares on payment and not on ex-date?

As it stands I not only lost half the dividend but I also lost a small amount when the share price corrected.