0

A company I owned declared a divident and on the ex-date I could see the divident amount pending to be paid on payment date. Late in the ex-date I sold half my shares and when the payment date came, the divident pending to be paid was cut in half.

When I visit the company's site, there is a divident calculator that says: enter number of shares at payment date. Is it possible for a company to pay divident according to shares on payment and not on ex-date?

As it stands I not only lost half the divident but I also lost a small amount when the share price corrected.

Improve this question
New contributor
Tsaras is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Tsaras is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.