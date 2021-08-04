A company I owned declared a divident and on the ex-date I could see the divident amount pending to be paid on payment date. Late in the ex-date I sold half my shares and when the payment date came, the divident pending to be paid was cut in half.

When I visit the company's site, there is a divident calculator that says: enter number of shares at payment date. Is it possible for a company to pay divident according to shares on payment and not on ex-date?

As it stands I not only lost half the divident but I also lost a small amount when the share price corrected.