I got my GST number for ecommerce business last month but I haven't started selling yet and hence made no sales yet but I also do some online micro works like surveys and provide AI training data from which I get an income which is way less than 10 lacs per annum I get paid for this work via paypal and I have a paypal business account in which I have provided my GST number. what I want to know is wether i have to pay GST on this income or do I have to file nil returns