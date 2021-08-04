I know there are some drawbacks to having it in savings as opposed to checking where it's readily accessible.

There's one minor drawback: Federal Reserve Board Regulation D, the six withdrawal per calendar month limit (which has been suspended since the COVID outbreak). With a smidgen of forethought, it's trivially easy to work around.

What has to be considered when moving money from checking into savings?

"How much do I want to move into my savings account?" That's it...

Can arbitrarily large amounts be moved between the two?

Yes.

In the US:

Zelle, PayPal, Cash, Venmo, etc: somewhere around $2500/day and $5000 total per month. It varies by service.

You can "only" transfer $25K per day (for free) using ACH; it can take up to three business days, though.

Larger amounts require "wire" transfer, which are immediate, and cost money.

or does it somehow kind of get locked up once it's in savings?

LOL no. Where did you get that idea?