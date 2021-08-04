My paychecks get directly deposited into my checking account, and I haven't bothered to move any of it into my savings account because I know there are some drawbacks to having it in savings as opposed to checking where it's readily accessible. What has to be considered when moving money from checking into savings? Can arbitrarily large amounts be moved between the two or does it somehow kind of get locked up once it's in savings?
What exactly are the drawbacks of moving money from a checking account into a savings account?
I know there are some drawbacks to having it in savings as opposed to checking where it's readily accessible.
There's one minor drawback: Federal Reserve Board Regulation D, the six withdrawal per calendar month limit (which has been suspended since the COVID outbreak). With a smidgen of forethought, it's trivially easy to work around.
What has to be considered when moving money from checking into savings?
"How much do I want to move into my savings account?" That's it...
Can arbitrarily large amounts be moved between the two?
Yes.
In the US:
- Zelle, PayPal, Cash, Venmo, etc: somewhere around $2500/day and $5000 total per month. It varies by service.
- You can "only" transfer $25K per day (for free) using ACH; it can take up to three business days, though.
- Larger amounts require "wire" transfer, which are immediate, and cost money.
or does it somehow kind of get locked up once it's in savings?
LOL no. Where did you get that idea?
-
1FWIW, I've been doing it for as long as I've had online banking, and perhaps before - it's been so long that I honestly don't remember. All income, whether direct deposit, transfer, or actual checks, goes into checking. If checking grows beyond the amount needed for ongoing expenses, it gets moved to savings. If income doesn't exceed outgo (which sometimes happens, alas :-() money gets moved back to checking. And if savings gets to be more than several months expenses, a chunk gets moved to checking, and from there to mutual funds. Never had problems. – jamesqf 11 mins ago