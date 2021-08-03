-1

My question refers to the US.

Suppose I live in a village and I get vegetables from my neighbors, either as a gift or for services I do for them. I consume all the vegetables. I live off these vegetables and have no other income.

Since I need to pay taxes, then how can I do it, if I never get any money?

  • 1
    Is this a real, practical problem faced by you or anyone you know? :-) – GS - Apologise to Monica 1 hour ago
    Is your neighbor submitting a W-2Vegetable form to the IRS detailing how many carrots and peas that you earned? How do you owe taxes on vegetables received yet no cash (income) was declared? – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
  • @BobBaerker money.stackexchange.com/questions/66458/… explains that income tax should be paid on transaction of services. I guess the same applies to gifts. – rapt 1 hour ago
    In most jurisdictions there is an income level below which no taxes are owing or you may even get a small refund. A person whose "income" was "a year's worth of vegetables for one person" is sure to be under this limit. (Setting aside the issue of how the person is able to live in a house, use electricity, etc.) – Kate Gregory 1 hour ago
  • @KateGregory Assume I get plenty of avocados and other exotic fruits which do put me above the tax threshold. Otherwise I would not ask. – rapt 55 mins ago
Suppose I live in a village and I get vegetables from my neighbors, ... for services I do for them.

https://www.irs.gov/taxtopics/tc420 You (and probably also the other party to the barter) will have to file a 1099-B.

Since I need to pay taxes, then how can I do it, if I never get any money?

If you're single, and "earning" more than $21000 in vegetables, then consider all of us very impressed. And you won't need to pay any taxes (presuming that you're single).

Of course, you wouldn't be able to pay for anything else, either, but that's outside the scope of the question (and therefore the answer).

  • Why will I not need to pay any taxes? – rapt 48 mins ago
  • @rapt that's another question (which you can probably answer using Google; look up "irs tax tables" and "standard deduction"). – RonJohn 45 mins ago
  • I mean, I am trying to understand the general concept of paying taxes without money, not specifically as referred to vegetables and "up to $X annually." I.e., I am trying to understand how I am supposed to pay taxes when all my economy is based 100% on bartering, therefore I have no money whatsoever. Maybe you find my question too impractical, but this is the only question I am asking here. – rapt 37 mins ago
  • @rapt yours is a moot question, because it cannot happen; I explained why you would not have to pay taxes. (Bottom line: in a money-based economy, no one would be in that situation, so it's unanswerable.) – RonJohn 33 mins ago
  • I think the prevalence of such cases is beyond the scope of this specific OP, but there are examples of such communities worldwide; there are even several ones in the U.S. However, I was not able to find out how they dealt with the taxing question (some of them existed before the federal income tax was enacted in the U.S.). Therefore I would like to know what the law says on taxing purely-bartering people (who therefore have no money). – rapt 19 mins ago
If you are obtaining vegetables from your neighbors in exchange for services that you do for them, then you are considered self-employed, and the value of the vegetables that you are receiving from them is income. (Vegetables received as a gift are not considered taxable income.)

It would take a lot of vegetables to be worth enough where you are above the threshold where you would be required to pay taxes. But if you are above the threshold, then yes, you would be required to pay taxes based on the value of the vegetables you received.

You cannot pay your taxes to the IRS in vegetables. You would need to sell some of your vegetables to obtain money to pay your taxes. The fact that you consumed all the vegetables is not an excuse, any more than you would be excused from paying taxes if you spent all your money before the taxes were due.

    But what if I ate the money? – quid 16 mins ago
  • @quid Come on man, here this poor guy is earning only vegetables and a rich guy like you is eating his money!?!?! Are you trying to start the French Revolution again? – Pete B. 2 mins ago

