If you are obtaining vegetables from your neighbors in exchange for services that you do for them, then you are considered self-employed, and the value of the vegetables that you are receiving from them is income. (Vegetables received as a gift are not considered taxable income.)

It would take a lot of vegetables to be worth enough where you are above the threshold where you would be required to pay taxes. But if you are above the threshold, then yes, you would be required to pay taxes based on the value of the vegetables you received.

You cannot pay your taxes to the IRS in vegetables. You would need to sell some of your vegetables to obtain money to pay your taxes. The fact that you consumed all the vegetables is not an excuse, any more than you would be excused from paying taxes if you spent all your money before the taxes were due.