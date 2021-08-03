I own a property in Philadelphia, PA that I lease two tenants. Per the lease, they are required to inform me if they would like to renew the yearly lease on September 1st, one month before the end of the lease term on October 1. They have not yet informed me that they officially intend to renew. Can I list the property online to assess interest in a raised rent value prior to hearing from my tenants? Can I tell them “no” if they say they’d like to renew if/after ive found different tenants through this listing?