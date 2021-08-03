I made a claim on my insurance. A contractor helped me with the process and promised to repair my house without paying a dollar from my pocket. I endorsed a check and then he asked me for another deductible check. I did not agree since the deductible was already paid to insurance.

He didn't say anything, but later sent workers and they did not do the job as expected and as required by my insurance. I called and he said needs more money from me to do a better job. How can I get help, should I contact my insurance? or extend my Mortgage? He doesn’t respond now and did just half of the work. What can I do here?