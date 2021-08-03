0

I did a claim to Insurance, a contractor helped me with process, promised to repair my house without paying a dollar from my packet, I endorsed check and asked mi for an other deductible check, I did not agree with it, deductible was paid all ready to insurance, he did no say nothing just later sent workers and did not do an expected job as accorded by insurance, I recalled and he said need more money from me to do a better job, how can get help, insurance ? Mortgage? He doesn’t respond now and did just half of work, any advice or someone happens similar????

Improve this question
New contributor
Jesse is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Please add a country tag. – RonJohn 2 mins ago

Your Answer

Jesse is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.