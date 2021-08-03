I did a claim to Insurance, a contractor helped me with process, promised to repair my house without paying a dollar from my packet, I endorsed check and asked mi for an other deductible check, I did not agree with it, deductible was paid all ready to insurance, he did no say nothing just later sent workers and did not do an expected job as accorded by insurance, I recalled and he said need more money from me to do a better job, how can get help, insurance ? Mortgage? He doesn’t respond now and did just half of work, any advice or someone happens similar????